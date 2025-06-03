Telangana Govt to Set Up Day Care Centres for Senior Citizens Across the State

In a significant move aimed at addressing the growing isolation and lack of social engagement among senior citizens, the Telangana State government has announced the establishment of dedicated day care centres across all districts. The initiative seeks to provide the elderly with spaces for recreation, companionship, and care.

Pilot Project in Sircilla Serves as Model

This welfare initiative draws inspiration from a pilot centre launched in 2022 by BRS working president and former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K.T. Rama Rao. The pilot day care centre, located in Yellareddypet mandal of the Sircilla Assembly constituency, became a model for creating senior-friendly environments.

Also Read: Bhu Bharati Pilot Launched: Telangana to Rectify Dharani-era Land Wrongs, Says Bhatti

One Centre Per District, With Special Focus on Urban Areas

As part of the rollout, a total of 37 day care centres will be established under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) across 29 districts in Telangana. Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts will each have two centres, given their higher population density.

Facilities and Services to Promote Wellness

Each day care centre will accommodate up to 50 elderly citizens and be equipped with:

A kitchen and dining area

Doctor’s room for regular health consultations

A large multipurpose hall

A library

Indoor and outdoor game facilities

To support physical and mental wellness, the centres will provide amenities like exercise equipment, memory games, chess, carroms, yoga, meditation sessions, and monthly medical check-ups. Medicines will be dispensed free of cost.

Nutritious Diet and Social Engagement

A daily menu of nutritious refreshments including Raagi Java, fruit juices, upma, tea, and biscuits will be provided to all participants. The programme aims to foster social interaction and prevent the emotional and mental strain associated with aging in isolation.

Funding and Oversight

A monthly budget of Rs. 4.61 crore has been allocated for the initiative, with each centre receiving Rs. 90,000 for operational and maintenance expenses. The Department of Senior Citizens Welfare will oversee the implementation and functioning of these centres.

With this initiative, the Telangana government takes a major step toward ensuring dignified and healthy aging for its senior population.