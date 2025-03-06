Telangana: Drugs Control Administration Cracks Down on Improper Drug Storage and Illegal Stocking

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted a series of raids to ensure the proper storage and legal distribution of medicines in the state.

The inspections led to the seizure of improperly stored temperature-sensitive drugs and the uncovering of an illegal drug stocking operation.

Seizure of Improperly Stored Tetanus Vaccine and Oxytocin Injections in Hyderabad

On March 5, DCA officials raided the premises of Sri Nandini Pharma in Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad, based on credible information. The officials discovered that Tetanus Vaccine and Oxytocin Injections—both thermolabile medicines requiring storage between 2°C and 8°C—were being stocked at room temperature on racks alongside other general drugs. This improper storage compromises the potency and effectiveness of these critical medicines, potentially endangering public health.

DCA officers seized stocks worth approximately Rs. 10,000. The raid was carried out by Sri. T. Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, and Sri. V. Ajay, Drugs Inspector, Goshamahal. Mithinti Srinivas, the proprietor of Sri Nandini Pharma, was present during the inspection. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the offenders under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Why Proper Storage of These Medicines is Crucial

Tetanus Vaccine (Tetanus Toxoid Injection): The vaccine contains a heat-sensitive protein that degrades when stored at higher temperatures, reducing its ability to induce an immune response. This significantly lowers its therapeutic effect and fails to provide adequate protection against tetanus. Oxytocin Injection: Oxytocin is a peptide hormone essential for inducing labor and controlling postpartum bleeding. Exposure to high temperatures degrades the hormone, reducing its potency and effectiveness, which can lead to medical complications for patients.

Improper storage of these medicines is a punishable offense under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with penalties that can include imprisonment of up to two years.

Raid on an Unlicensed Drug Stocking Facility in Hanumakonda

In another enforcement action on March 5, DCA officials raided an unlicensed premises in Hanumakonda, where medicines were being illegally stocked and sold. Acting on credible information, officials inspected Mahima Clinic, H.No. 3-14-561, Vinayaka Nagar Line 3, KUC Road, Hanumakonda. The clinic, run by G. Pravin Kumar, was found to be stocking medicines without a valid drug license, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Seizure of Illegal Medicines

During the raid, DCA officials discovered 42 varieties of illegally stocked medicines, including:

Expired drugs

Habit-forming substances

Vaccines

Antibiotics

Steroids

The total stock was valued at approximately Rs. 80,000. The inspection was led by Sri. J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Hanumakonda, under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal. The seized medicines were sent for analysis, and further investigations are ongoing.

Legal Consequences of Illegal Drug Stocking

Individuals found stocking and selling drugs without a valid license are subject to strict legal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Those found guilty could face imprisonment of up to five years. Additionally, wholesalers and dealers supplying medicines to unauthorized entities will also face legal action. They are required to verify the drug license of their buyers before distributing medicines.

Public Awareness and Reporting Illegal Drug Activities

DCA Telangana urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal drug manufacturing or stocking activities. Complaints regarding unauthorized medicine distribution, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, can be reported through the DCA Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, operational from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days.