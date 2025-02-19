Telangana Drugs Control Administration Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Stocking: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted a major raid on an unlicensed godown in Uppal Khalsa, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, seizing illegally stocked drugs worth Rs. 6.70 lakhs.

This operation is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug stocking and ensure public health safety.

Unlicensed Godown Busted for Illegal Drug Stocking

On February 18, 2025, based on credible information, DCA officials raided an unlicensed drug storage facility located at D. No: 24-97-28/A, Ground Floor, Laxmi Narayana Nagar Colony, Uppal Khalsa Village, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The illegal activity was traced to Addanki Venkata Suresh Babu, who had been stocking and storing medicines without a valid drug license, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

During the raid, officers detected a large number of unauthorised medicines, including six varieties of expired drugs, which consisted of:

Abortion kits

Analgesics (pain relief medications)

Antihistaminic drugs (allergy medications)

The confiscated stock was valued at Rs. 6.70 lakhs, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional details about this illegal operation.

Officials Leading the Raid

The raid was executed by top officials from the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, including:

Smt. Anjum Abida , Assistant Director, Shameerpet

, Assistant Director, Shameerpet Dr. B. Lakshmi Narayana , Drugs Inspector, Uppal

, Drugs Inspector, Uppal Sri B. Praveen , Drugs Inspector, Shameerpet

, Drugs Inspector, Shameerpet Sri P. Ambedkar, Drugs Inspector, Medipally

The DCA officers collected drug samples for further analysis, ensuring that legal action would be taken against all offenders by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Legal Consequences for Illegal Drug Stocking

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has issued a strict warning against individuals and businesses engaging in the unauthorized stocking and sale of medicines. Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, stocking medicines for sale without a valid drug license is a punishable offense, carrying a prison sentence of up to five years.

Moreover, wholesalers and dealers supplying medicines to unlicensed individuals will also face stringent legal action. All pharmaceutical wholesalers must verify** the drug license** of their buyers before selling medicines to them. Failure to comply can result in legal consequences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Public Awareness and Reporting Illegal Drug Activities

The DCA Telangana encourages citizens to report any illegal drug-related activities, including:

Manufacturing or stocking of drugs without proper authorization

Sale of expired or counterfeit medicines

Unauthorized narcotics and psychotropic substance production

Residents can report such activities through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number: 1800-599-6969. The helpline is operational from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days.

Telangana’s Commitment to Public Health and Safety

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Through frequent raids, inspections, and enforcement actions, the state aims to eliminate unauthorized drug sales and ensure safe and effective medicines for the public.

The recent Uppal drug bust highlights the government’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal drug stocking, reinforcing its commitment to upholding public health standards and preventing the distribution of expired and unregulated medicines.

As the investigation continues, the DCA warns all individuals and businesses involved in illegal drug activities to comply with legal regulations or face severe legal action. Telangana’s strict regulatory framework and proactive enforcement strategies will continue to protect citizens from the dangers of unauthorized medications and illicit drug trade.