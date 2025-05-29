Telangana DCA Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Manufacturing and Misleading Ayurvedic Claims

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted multiple raids across Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri district, uncovering unauthorized drug manufacturing and marketing operations. Seizures were made in Gajularamaram, Moosarambagh, and Kukatpally during the coordinated enforcement drive.

Unauthorized Manufacturing Unit Busted in Gajularamaram

In a major bust, the DCA raided Siflon Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Unit-I, located in the ALEAP Industrial Estate, Gajularamaram. The company was allegedly involved in unauthorized manufacturing of drugs. During the raid, stocks worth Rs. 3 lakhs were seized. Officials confirmed that the operations lacked necessary approvals and violated key provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Also Read: Kavitha Responds to Leaked Letter: Reaffirms Loyalty to KCR, Denounces BJP Merger Rumours

Illegally Marketed Formulations Seized at Moosarambagh

In a separate action, the DCA unearthed illegal drug marketing by Biovus Pharma in Moosarambagh, Hyderabad. The company was reportedly marketing pharmaceutical formulations without a valid drug licence. Authorities seized stocks valued at Rs. 52,737, and an investigation is underway to determine the extent of the violations.

Misleading Ayurvedic Product Seized in Kukatpally

Meanwhile, in Kukatpally, the DCA seized stocks of an Ayurvedic product, ‘Heamaadri Artho Care Pain Oil’, which was being promoted with false therapeutic claims. The product falsely advertised itself as a treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis, a violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. Regulatory action has been initiated against the manufacturer.

DCA Warns of Strict Action Against Violators

The Telangana DCA has reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety by cracking down on unauthorized drug manufacturing and misleading health claims. Officials urged consumers to remain cautious and report suspicious drug sales or advertisements to the department for immediate action.

The department confirmed that more such inspections are planned in the coming weeks to curb the proliferation of unlicensed and deceptive pharmaceutical activities.