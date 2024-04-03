Telangana: DCA seizes overpriced antifungal medicines manufactured

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials have seized overpriced antifungal medicine.

‘ITRAHET-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200 mg), manufactured by ‘Hetero Healthcare Ltd., at a medical shop in Komaram Bheem Asifabad District in the state.

The medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Kagaznagar on Tuesday and Wednesday, DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy said in a release.

The MRP indicated is significantly higher compared to the ceiling price fixed for the product by the Central Government.

Hetero Healthcare Ltd. overpriced the product and charged an excess of Rs. 112.61 for 7 capsules, which constitutes a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, he said.

The seized ‘ITRAHET-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules BP 200 mg) of B. No. GC23880B Mfg. Date: Oct-2023, manufactured by: Hetero Healthcare Limited, AIIDC Industrial Growth Centre, Changsari, Niz Sindhurighopa (Village), Sila Sindhurighopa (Mouza), Kamrup (Dist.), Assam.

The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), for the product “Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg” is Rs. 22.12 for one capsule (the ceiling price). Hence, the maximum retail price (MRP), including GST, should not be more than Rs. 24.77 for one capsule (MRP= ceiling price + GST), but Hetero Healthcare Limited overpriced the product and charged an excess of Rs. 112.61 for 7 capsules, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, said Reddy.

M. Srinivasulu, Assistant Director, Karimnagar, and Ms. T. Chandana, Drugs Inspector, Asifabad, are among the officers who carried out the raid.

Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

The prices of essential medicines shall be in accordance with the ceiling prices fixed by the Central Government. Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, the DG cautioned.