Telangana Delegation Meets Centre Officials; Final Rites Expected in Jannat-ul-Baqi on Friday

Acting on the directives of Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, a high-level delegation from the Telangana government met senior representatives of the Government of India to review ongoing arrangements related to the recent incident in Saudi Arabia.

The delegation — consisting of Minister Mohammad Azharuddin MLA Majid Hussain, Secretary B. Shafiullah, and other officials — held discussions with a central government team led by Shri S. Abdul Nazeer, Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh; Shri Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, India’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the current status of formalities and coordinated efforts being made to ensure a smooth and timely completion of all required procedures. Officials stated that arrangements are progressing efficiently and expressed hope that the last rites and funeral will be performed on Friday, Insha’Allah, at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madinah Sharif.

The Telangana delegation extended heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia and the officials involved for their cooperation and support throughout the process.