Telangana Delivers ₹9,000 Cr to Farmers in Just 9 Days under Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will celebrate the rapid implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme on Tuesday. In just nine days, ₹9,000 crore was deposited into the accounts of nearly 71 lakh farmers, covering 1.49 crore acres for the ongoing Kharif season.

A public event will be held at 4 PM in Hyderabad, near the Rajiv Gandhi statue opposite the Secretariat, attended by 2,000 farmers. The event will be mirrored across districts, mandal HQs, and Rythu Vedikas.

Telangana Talli Statues to Be Installed Across Districts

The Cabinet resolved to install Telangana Talli statues at every district collectorate. These will be formally inaugurated on December 9, marking the day the formation of Telangana state was first initiated by the UPA government in 2009.

Also Read: Loan Help Coming for Students, Women, Farmers, and Small Traders

Final Alignment Approved for 201-km Southern Regional Ring Road

After reviewing proposals from the Roads and Buildings Department, the Cabinet approved the final alignment of the southern stretch of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) from Choutuppal to Sangareddy, covering 201 km. The RRR is expected to significantly boost infrastructure and connectivity in southern Telangana.

Telangana Sports Policy Gets Green Light

The newly approved Telangana Sports Policy aims to create a dedicated Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF) and form a Sports Hub Governance Board. Key highlights:

10% of the District Collector’s Crucial Balance Fund to be allocated annually to sports.

CM Cup winners to receive sports quota reservations .

to receive . Goal to produce Olympic medalists by 2036.

Vision 2047: Telangana Aims for $3 Trillion Economy

The Cabinet also cleared the drafting of the ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ document, targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047. An expert advisory group with NITI Aayog and ISB as partners will be formed. The Vision Document will be released and implemented starting December 9, 2024.

Administrative Reforms and Quarterly Cabinet Reviews

As part of governance reforms, the Cabinet will hold quarterly review meetings. These meetings will evaluate the implementation of previous Cabinet decisions and track progress through action-taken reports. Principal and departmental secretaries will also participate.

Two New Municipalities and 316 New Government Posts Sanctioned

In a move to improve local governance, the Cabinet approved the formation of Indresham and Jinnaram municipalities and upgraded Isnapur municipality. Additionally, 316 new posts have been sanctioned across various government departments, including new commissioner positions.