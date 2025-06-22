Telangana Deposits ₹355.80 Crore into Accounts of Over 3.28 Lakh Farmers

Hyderabad: Under the prestigious Rythu Bharosa Scheme, the Telangana government has deposited a total of ₹355.80 crore into the bank accounts of 3,28,648 farmers in Sangareddy district.

The initiative is part of the state’s ongoing commitment to supporting agricultural communities through direct financial assistance.

Over ₹57 Crore Transferred on a Single Day

According to Sangareddy District Agriculture Officer Shiva Prasad, ₹57.37 crore was credited to the accounts of 15,769 farmers on a single day, June 21. This direct transfer is part of a phased disbursement strategy aimed at empowering farmers ahead of the Kharif season.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Scheme Helps Farmers Purchase Quality Seeds and Fertilizers

Officials noted that farmers are utilizing the funds to purchase high-quality seeds and fertilizers, ensuring better yields. Shiva Prasad advised farmers to buy only from dealers licensed by the agriculture department and to keep receipts for all transactions to avoid any future issues.

Also Read: Telangana’s Kharif Crops Affected by Lack of Rain, Even After Early Monsoon

Government Urges Farmers to Follow Official Guidelines

The agriculture department has emphasized the importance of following official guidance to get the full benefit of the scheme. Farmers have been urged to cooperate with local officials and rely only on authorized sources for their agricultural needs.

Impact of Rythu Bharosa Scheme Grows Across Telangana

The Rythu Bharosa Scheme continues to make a significant impact across Telangana, offering timely financial support that enhances productivity and promotes sustainable farming practices. With more than 3.28 lakh farmers benefitting in Sangareddy alone, the initiative reflects the government’s strong focus on rural development.