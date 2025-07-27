Telangana Deputy CM reviews monsoon preparedness, announces key welfare and infrastructure initiatives

Khammam: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu conducted a comprehensive review with officials and public representatives of Khammam and Kothagudem districts on flood preparedness and welfare measures in the wake of the ongoing monsoon season.

The review meeting, held on Sunday, focused on alertness, emergency response mechanisms, relief measures, and the implementation of welfare schemes for affected communities.

Ministers Vakati Srihari, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with local MPs, MLAs, and officials, participated in the review.

Also Read: PM Modi only prime minister who communicates with citizens regularly, says Haryana minister

Deputy CM Bhatti lauded Srihari’s appointment as Khammam district in-charge minister, saying his grassroots experience in local governance will significantly benefit the development of the region.

Bhatti assured that the Godavari flood situation remains normal and that no danger warnings have been issued yet. However, he stressed the need for full preparedness. “Flood relief measures must be in place. Life jackets should be stocked and the control room must function throughout the rainy season,” he directed officials.

On the agriculture front, the Deputy CM announced that farmers cultivating land under the Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) Act will be provided solar pump sets, sprinklers, drip systems, and horticultural crops free of cost through the Indira Giri Jal Vikasam scheme. “We have allocated Rs 12,600 crore for this initiative over the next three years,” he stated.

Addressing infrastructure needs, Bhatti criticised the delay by MLAs in submitting proposals for Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Panchayat Raj roads. He revealed that the state government has earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for road development.

Bhatti dismissed concerns about fertiliser availability. “There is no shortage of urea. No one needs to worry,” he reassured farmers.

Highlighting the importance of the flagship housing scheme, he called the Indiramma Illu program “a historic initiative that deserves to be written in golden letters in India’s history.”

He also instructed officials to promote pisciculture by engaging women’s groups in fish fry cultivation across districts, and stressed the need for better plant survival monitoring under the Vana Mahotsav.

“We must assess how many saplings were planted over the last decade, how much was spent, and how many survived. A detailed pilot study should be conducted,” he said.

On education, Bhatti emphasised that all India Integrated Schools should be built on 25-acre plots and serve as role models. He directed that students in welfare and Gurukul schools be provided meals strictly according to the menu, without compromising on quality. Given the monsoon season, he also insisted on regular medical check-ups for all students.