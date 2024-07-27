Telangana DGP emphasizes importance of dial 100/112 service in enhancing public safety

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. Jitender, underscored the crucial role of the Dial 100/112 service in safeguarding public safety and ensuring swift police response.

During a video conference on Friday with all Commissioners of Police, SPs, and Station House Officers to discuss enhancing the operational efficiency of Dial 100/112 calls, the DGP stressed the importance of prompt and effective action on calls received through the Dial 100/112 helpline and shared innovative strategies to improve the service.

A comprehensive video conference was convened, gathering all Commissioners of Police (CsP), Superintendents of Police (SsP), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to discuss the functioning and effectiveness of Dial 100 calls. The meeting was attended by all officers including ADsG… pic.twitter.com/l6cyqTJYye — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 27, 2024

Additional Directors General of Police Mahesh M Bhagvath and V V Srinivasa Rao, along with Inspectors General of Police M Ramesh and V Satyanarayana, Hyderabad City Joint CP Parimala Hana Nutan, and other senior officers, attended and offered valuable insights and suggestions for improving the Dial 100 service. All officers resolved to improve it further in a time-bound manner.

The DGP encouraged all officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsiveness, aiming to foster public trust and confidence in the police force.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment from all participants to collaborate and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Dial 100 service, according to a statement from the DGP’s office.