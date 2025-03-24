Telangana DGP Jitender Reveals Annual Crime Report, Highlights Key Increases in Cases

In a media briefing held in Hyderabad on Monday, Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), Jitender, released the Annual Crime Report for 2025, shedding light on the notable increase in criminal activities across the state. The report reveals that over 2 lakh cases have been registered this year, marking a concerning rise in crime.

Key Highlights from the Annual Crime Report

Increase in Crime Cases: The DGP revealed that the police department has registered over 2 lakh cases this year. Despite the increase in cases, the Telangana police are determined to tackle the growing criminal activities.

Cybercrime Surge: The report highlights a massive rise in cybercrimes, with 33,618 cybercrime cases reported this year. The police have also taken action to return Rs. 180 crore to cybercrime victims.

Drug Seizures: As part of their efforts to combat drug abuse, the Telangana police have seized 142.95 crore worth of drugs, arresting 4,628 individuals in drug-related crimes.

Crackdown on Fraudulent Websites: In a significant move, the police have blocked 1,800 fraudulent website URLs involved in scams and fraudulent activities.

Cybercrime and Digital Advancements in Policing

One of the significant achievements noted in the report was Telangana’s pioneering role in Digital FIR registration, making it the first state in India to implement this process. The police have also been proactive in training officers to enforce new crime laws and improve law enforcement efficiency.

Cyberabad, Hyderabad, and Rachakonda regions collectively reported a total of 36,112 cases under the new crime laws, with 85,190 total cases registered since the law’s implementation.

Police Suicides Linked to Personal Issues

Addressing a sensitive issue, DGP Jitender acknowledged the rising number of police suicides, which are primarily linked to personal and family problems. However, he clarified that there are no internal departmental issues contributing to these tragic events.

Ongoing Investigations and Legal Actions

The DGP also provided updates on ongoing high-profile investigations:

Sandy Theatre Incident: The investigation into the Sandy Theatre case continues, with authorities pursuing all leads.

Phone Tapping Investigation: Investigations into the phone tapping case are underway, with the CBI being contacted for further inquiries. Efforts are being made to bring the main suspects back to India through Interpol's assistance.

What’s Next for Telangana Police?

Focus on Cybercrime Prevention: With the rise in cybercrimes, the Telangana police are prioritizing online crime prevention through better training and digital tools. Increased Vigilance on Drug Control: As part of their anti-drug initiatives, the police will continue monitoring drug trafficking and intensify efforts to seize illegal substances. Fostering Police Welfare: Addressing the tragic rise in police suicides, the government plans to introduce measures to improve the welfare and mental health of police personnel.

The Telangana police are focused on enhancing law enforcement and providing better protection to the public, even as they face increasing challenges in crime management.

Key Takeaways

Telangana DGP Jitender releases the 2025 Annual Crime Report highlighting a surge in cases across various categories.

Cybercrime has seen a significant rise, with over 33,000 cases reported in 2025.

has seen a significant rise, with over reported in 2025. Drug seizures and fraudulent website blockages mark significant steps in tackling organized crime.

