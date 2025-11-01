Telangana DGP, Road Safety Experts Collaborate to Strengthen Traffic Measures

Hyderabad: A high-level meeting was held in Hyderabad to strengthen road safety initiatives across Telangana, bringing together Director General of Police (DGP) Shri Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, senior officials from the Traffic Police and Road Safety Department, and prominent road safety advocates.

The discussions focused on developing a coordinated approach to enhance commuter safety and promote awareness about traffic regulations. Participants emphasized the importance of public education campaigns to encourage safe driving behavior and adherence to traffic norms.

During the meeting, road safety advocates proposed innovative strategies to assist the authorities in improving enforcement, leveraging technology, and strengthening community outreach. These collaborative efforts aim to create long-term solutions to reduce road accidents and promote a culture of responsible road usage.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with civic organizations and safety experts to ensure that the roads of Hyderabad and Telangana become safer and more disciplined for all commuters.