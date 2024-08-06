Telangana DGP stresses need for preventive policing

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender emphasised the need to focus on preventive policing and take strict action against rowdies and other anti-social elements.

The DGP held a detailed half-yearly crime review meeting with all Commissioners of Police (CPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Zonal Inspectors General (IGs), Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), and staff officers at the DGP office on Tuesday. The main objective of the meeting was to analyse crime trends and develop strategies to counter crime, thereby enhancing public safety and improving law enforcement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitender stressed the importance of improving positive engagement with the public. He asserted that there would be zero tolerance towards crimes against women, children, cybercrime, and narcotics.

He also emphasised the need to improve road safety, instructing officers to hold regular road safety meetings with all stakeholders.

He noted a decrease in total road accidents this year and called for concerted efforts to identify hotspots and take corrective steps to further reduce fatalities.

Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of improving the response time for dial-100 calls.

Shikha Goel, ADGP, CID, made a detailed presentation on crime trends, focussing on major categories of crimes. She provided an analysis report on major crimes, explaining the hotspots and strategies to control them.

Presentations on narcotics and cyber crimes were made by the Director of TGANB and the Director of TGCSB, respectively. Specific strategies to combat narcotics and cyber crimes on a war footing were decided upon, with the aim of ensuring that Telangana does not become a hub for these types of crimes. Various other presentations covering topics such as cell phone theft, anti-human trafficking, two-wheeler theft, and gang crimes were made by various officers.

Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, ADGP, Intelligence, emphasised the need for continued alertness regarding naxalite-related crimes and other issues impacting law and order.

ADGs Ms. Abilasha Bisht (Training), VV Srinivasa Rao (Technical Services), Vijay Kumar (Personnel & Welfare), and Sanjay Kumar Jain (Battalions) made presentations on their respective subject matters related to the department.

During the meeting, 36 officers and 30 prosecutors were given appreciation certificates by the DGP for obtaining life convictions in 33 cases (27 murder cases and 6 rape cases).

The meeting concluded with the decision to hold the half-yearly crime review meeting regularly in physical mode henceforth. Additionally, the monthly crime meeting at the DG level will continue to be held virtually every month, a statement from the DGP office said.