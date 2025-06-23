Telangana Disburses ₹8,284.66 Crore to Farmers Under ‘Rythu Bharosa’ Scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has transferred ₹8,284.66 crore directly into the bank accounts of 67.01 lakh farmers under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ (Farmer Assurance) scheme for the Kharif season, Agriculture Minister T. Niranjan Reddy announced on Monday.

₹6,000 Per Acre Being Given as Direct Benefit

As part of the scheme, eligible farmers are receiving ₹6,000 per acre as financial support to meet agricultural expenses. The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on farmers during the ongoing Kharif season.

Phased Transfer Based on Land Holding

The fund transfer is being done in phases:

Phase 1 : Farmers with up to 2 acres received funds first.

: Farmers with up to received funds first. Phase 2 : Farmers owning 3 to 4 acres , followed by up to 7 acres , were covered.

: Farmers owning , followed by , were covered. Phase 3 (ongoing): Farmers with land holdings up to 15 acres are now receiving the benefit.

₹513.83 Crore Released on Monday

On Monday alone, an additional ₹513.83 crore was released, according to the agriculture minister. He assured that the remaining farmers, regardless of acreage, will receive financial support based on the actual land under cultivation.

Telangana Government’s Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Minister Niranjan Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and ensuring timely financial assistance. The scheme is part of the broader initiative to support rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity in the state.