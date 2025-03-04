Telangana Doctor in Custody for Defrauding Rs 5.56 Crore with Fake Promises!

Karimnagar: Abdul Rahim Sultan Raj, a doctor and owner of K.K. Hospital in Jangaon, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple individuals of over Rs 5.56 crore by falsely claiming to be the heir of Tipu Sultan and the chairman of the Tipu Sultan Memorial Trust.

The scam, which spanned several years, involved fraudulent promises related to securing government contracts, job placements, and medical deals.

The Elaborate Scam and Fake Promises

According to the police, Abdul Rahim Sultan Raj convinced victims that his alleged political connections and royal lineage would help them secure lucrative government contracts, medical college projects, and employment in exchange for large payments. Victims were reportedly lured with promises of securing opportunities in the medical and government sectors, leading to significant financial losses.

The scam was allegedly carried out while Sultan Raj operated his private hospital, K.K. Hospital, which he opened in 2020. However, instead of focusing on his medical practice, he is said to have been preoccupied with deceiving people for personal gain.

Victims and Financial Losses

Among the victims is an electrical contractor who lost Rs 1.17 crore after Sultan Raj promised to secure a medical college contract. In another instance, a sum of Rs 14.75 lakh was fraudulently collected by the accused in exchange for false job placements in ESI hospitals. A local businessman also reported being defrauded of Rs 5 lakh for undelivered medical equipment, while a Hyderabad-based auditor lost Rs 1.7 crore. Another victim was cheated out of Rs 50 lakh.

Despite the increasing number of complaints, Sultan Raj managed to evade authorities for several months. However, after a tip-off, he was traced to his hospital and arrested by the Jangaon police.

Ongoing Investigation and Questionable Medical Credentials

The police investigation, led by Jangaon police inspector P. Damodhar Reddy, is also looking into whether Abdul Rahim Sultan Raj is a qualified doctor or if he is operating with fake medical credentials. As the probe continues, authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the scam and whether others were involved.