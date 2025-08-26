Telangana Dog Bites On the Rise: 1.2 lakh Cases, 14 Incidents per Hour Reported

Dog bite cases are also surging in Telangana and the previous year register reports that more than 1.2 lakh cases were registered in the government records. This converts into 14 dog bites per hour and this has raised the concern of the health authorities, parents and civic bodies.

Children at Highest Risk



Evidence shows that close to 40 percent of the victims are below the age of 14 years. Most of the children playing in the lanes, open spaces and school paths are easily subjected to attacks by stray dogs that prove their ultimate targets. According to doctors in Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, cases of pediatric dog bites are increasing gradually but some cases may require to be administered with anti-rabies immediately.

Stray Population Surge



The rapid increase in urban sprawl, open garbage dumps, and lack of sterilization drives have seen a massive increase in the population of stray dogs. The authorities of municipalities admit that the yearly settlements of sterilization programs are not keeping up, and the birth rate of stray dogs exceeds the current measures. In Hyderabad, alone, neighborhoods such as Kukatpally, Chandanagar and Uppal have seen packs of furious dogs prowling about the residential streets, heightening the number of complaints.

Public Health Concerns



Most dog bites result in injuries but the most dangerous condition is rabies. The state of Telangana has recorded over 80 suspected deaths due to rabies in the past one year or so which makes them question the availability and awareness of the vaccine against rabies. Analysts report high levels of bite victims who do not complete post exposure immunization especially in the rural settings.

Possible Solutions



Making Sterilization Viral: Enhancing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program is of essence as a way of reducing the number of strays.

Clean-up: De-clogging of open garbage and an increase in waste management would help to decrease the gathering of strays.

Awareness Campaigns:



Teaching children how to act safely around dogs will help to reduce life threats.

Medical Preparedness: availability of anti-rabies vaccines through the PHCs and rural health centers remains important.

Telangana dog bites are on the increase and the scenario demands a long term, humane approach to tackle it that will safeguard citizens along with animal welfare. It may be further escalated unless radical actions are made saving the lives of thousands of people.