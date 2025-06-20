Telangana DSC 2024: Full List of Newly Appointed Teachers Released – Check Details

In a significant move, the Telangana Government has delivered good news to teachers selected through the DSC 2024 recruitment. The government has officially approved the commencement of salary payments for these teachers from October 10, 2024, marking an important step toward the recognition of their service.

Salary Sanctioned from October 10, 2024

The Telangana Finance Department has issued formal orders to the State Treasury Department, directing them to process salary bills for newly recruited teachers starting October 10, 2024. This decision aligns with the long-standing demand of the selected teachers to consider their service from the date of joining for salary eligibility.

Decision Benefits Over 11,000 Recruited Teachers

The government’s order is set to benefit 11,062 teachers selected under DSC 2024. These include:

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs)

School Assistants (SAs)

Language Pandits

Physical Education Teachers (PETs)

Special Education Teachers

The decision brings clarity to their service recognition and will help eliminate ambiguity in their employment terms.

Teachers Welcome the Move with Joy

Following the government’s announcement, newly recruited teachers have expressed their happiness and gratitude. Many view this decision as a long-awaited step that finally recognizes their efforts and contributions to the state’s education system.

The move is also expected to boost morale among teaching staff and enhance trust in the state’s commitment to education sector reforms.

Why This Matters for the Education Sector

Recognizing the service tenure of newly appointed teachers from the date of joining ensures fairness and transparency. It also motivates teachers by acknowledging their service period in a timely manner. The decision reinforces the government’s focus on strengthening the public education system in Telangana through timely administrative actions.

Final Thought

With salaries set to begin from October 10, 2024, the Telangana Government has taken a commendable step in supporting over 11,000 teachers selected through DSC 2024. This development marks a positive shift for educators and highlights the state’s proactive approach to addressing employment-related concerns in the education sector.