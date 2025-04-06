Telangana EAMCET 2025 Exam Date Announced by JNTU: Key Details for Engineering, Pharmacy & Agriculture Aspirants
JNTU Hyderabad announces Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam dates: Engineering exams from May 2-5, Agriculture & Pharmacy from April 29-30. Check key dates, admit card release, and exam details here.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has officially announced the Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam dates for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams. The exams will be conducted in online mode between April 29 and May 5, 2025, as per the schedule released on the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Table of Contents
Telangana EAMCET 2025 Exam Schedule
- Agriculture & Pharmacy Streams: April 29–30, 2025
- Engineering Stream: May 2–5, 2025
- Exam Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)
- Slots:
- Forenoon Session: 9 AM to 12 PM
- Afternoon Session: 3 PM to 6 PM
Candidates can now check the Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam date and related updates, including registration deadlines, hall ticket releases, and result timelines, on the official portal.
TS EAMCET 2025 Application Form Correction Window Now Active
The TS EAMCET 2025 application form correction window opened today, April 6, 2025, allowing candidates to edit details such as personal information, exam preferences, and uploaded documents. Key highlights include:
- Application form submission with a late fee ended on April 4, 2025.
- Eligibility criteria must be verified before making corrections.
- Forms were initially released on March 1, 2025.
Pro Tip: Double-check corrections before final submission to avoid discrepancies.
TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card Release Date
JNTU Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2025 hall tickets on April 19, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards using their:
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Qualifying exam hall ticket number
Admit cards will remain available for download until May 6, 2025.
Exam Pattern & Key Instructions
The Telangana EAMCET 2025 will feature 160 multiple-choice questions with no negative marking. Key details:
- Duration: 3 hours per session.
- Languages: English, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Syllabus:
- Engineering: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry
- Agriculture/Pharmacy: Biology, Physics, Chemistry
Note: Calculators and electronic devices are strictly prohibited.
TS EAMCET 2025 Answer Key & Result Timeline
- Answer Key: Expected in May 2025 (separately for Engineering and Agriculture/Pharmacy).
- Results: Likely by first week of June 2025.
- Rank Cards: Downloadable using registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number.
TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Dates
Counselling registration will begin in June 2025 after result declarations. The process includes:
- Document verification
- Seat allotment (three phases)
- Fee payment
Stay updated via the official website for exact dates.
With the Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam date now confirmed, candidates should focus on revising core subjects and practicing mock tests. Regularly check eapcet.tgche.ac.in for hall ticket updates, syllabus revisions, and result announcements.