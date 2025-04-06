Telangana EAMCET 2025 Exam Date Announced by JNTU: Key Details for Engineering, Pharmacy & Agriculture Aspirants

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has officially announced the Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam dates for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams. The exams will be conducted in online mode between April 29 and May 5, 2025, as per the schedule released on the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Telangana EAMCET 2025 Exam Schedule

Agriculture & Pharmacy Streams : April 29–30, 2025

: April 29–30, 2025 Engineering Stream : May 2–5, 2025

: May 2–5, 2025 Exam Mode : Online (Computer-Based Test)

: Online (Computer-Based Test) Slots :

: Forenoon Session: 9 AM to 12 PM

Afternoon Session: 3 PM to 6 PM

Candidates can now check the Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam date and related updates, including registration deadlines, hall ticket releases, and result timelines, on the official portal.

TS EAMCET 2025 Application Form Correction Window Now Active

The TS EAMCET 2025 application form correction window opened today, April 6, 2025, allowing candidates to edit details such as personal information, exam preferences, and uploaded documents. Key highlights include:

Application form submission with a late fee ended on April 4, 2025.

Eligibility criteria must be verified before making corrections.

Forms were initially released on March 1, 2025.

Pro Tip: Double-check corrections before final submission to avoid discrepancies.

JNTU Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2025 hall tickets on April 19, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards using their:

Registration number

Date of birth

Qualifying exam hall ticket number

Admit cards will remain available for download until May 6, 2025.

Exam Pattern & Key Instructions

The Telangana EAMCET 2025 will feature 160 multiple-choice questions with no negative marking. Key details:

Duration : 3 hours per session.

: 3 hours per session. Languages : English, Telugu, and Urdu.

: English, Telugu, and Urdu. Syllabus :

: Engineering: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Agriculture/Pharmacy: Biology, Physics, Chemistry

Note: Calculators and electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

TS EAMCET 2025 Answer Key & Result Timeline

Answer Key : Expected in May 2025 (separately for Engineering and Agriculture/Pharmacy).

: Expected in (separately for Engineering and Agriculture/Pharmacy). Results : Likely by first week of June 2025 .

: Likely by . Rank Cards: Downloadable using registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number.

Counselling registration will begin in June 2025 after result declarations. The process includes:

Document verification Seat allotment (three phases) Fee payment

Stay updated via the official website for exact dates.

With the Telangana EAMCET 2025 exam date now confirmed, candidates should focus on revising core subjects and practicing mock tests. Regularly check eapcet.tgche.ac.in for hall ticket updates, syllabus revisions, and result announcements.