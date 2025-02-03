Telangana EAPCET 2025 Schedule Released, Check Full Details

Hyderabad: Dr. B. Dean Kumar, Convenor of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025, announced the detailed schedule for the upcoming entrance examinations on Monday. The exams will be held in May 2025, with separate dates for engineering and agriculture/pharmacy streams.

The engineering stream examination for TG EAPCET-2025 will take place from Friday, May 2, to Monday, May 5, 2025. For candidates applying for the agriculture and pharmacy stream, the examination will be held on Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The process for submitting online applications will begin on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The last date for submitting applications without a late fee will be Friday, April 4, 2025. The notification issued on Monday emphasized that candidates must complete their applications within this timeframe to avoid any penalties.

Syllabus Details for TG EAPCET-2025

The syllabus for TG EAPCET-2025 will be based entirely on the first year and second-year intermediate syllabus. Candidates can expect the questions to align with the standard curriculum followed in the intermediate courses.

Meeting of the TG EAPCET-2025 CET Committee

To finalize the examination dates and other details, the first Centralized Entrance Test (CET) Committee meeting for TG EAPCET-2025 was held on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). The meeting was attended by key members, including Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Vice Chancellor of JNTUH and Chairman of the CET Committee, Prof. E. Purushotham, Vice Chairman-I of TGCHE, Prof. SK Mahmood, Vice Chairman-II of TGCHE, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TGCHE, Prof. B. Dean Kumar, Convener of TG EAPCET-2025, and other important members of the committee.

The release of the TG EAPCET-2025 schedule marks the beginning of the preparation for the entrance exams. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to start preparing early and complete their online applications within the given deadlines to ensure smooth participation in the examination.