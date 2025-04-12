Telangana Earthquake April 2025 Update: NGRI Confirms Ramagundam Epicentre Warning as Fake

Hyderabad, 11 April 2025 – In a critical Telangana Earthquake April 2025 Update, the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has officially confirmed Ramagundam’s earthquake epicentre warning as fake, dismissing viral social media claims. Scientists reiterated that Telangana remains a low-risk zone, with Hyderabad and surrounding areas facing no seismic threats.

False Alert Source: Unverified entity Epic Earthquake predicted a magnitude 5.5–6.0 quake in Ramagundam by 17 April.

Impact: Panic in Hyderabad, Ramagundam; disaster protocols temporarily activated.

Why the Ramagundam Epicentre Warning Was Fake

The Telangana Earthquake April 2025 Update highlights that:

No Prediction Technology Exists: NGRI stressed that earthquake timing, location, and intensity cannot be forecasted. Ramagundam’s Stability: Historical data shows minimal seismic activity; no active fault lines detected. Social Media Misinformation: Viral posts exploited public fear without credible sources.

Dr. K. Srinivas, NGRI Seismologist:

“This fake alert caused unnecessary panic. Telangana, including Hyderabad and Ramagundam, is among India’s safest regions seismically.”

Timeline: How the Fake Telangana Earthquake Alert Unfolded

9 April 2025: Epic Earthquake posts a viral warning about a Ramagundam quake. 10 April 2025: Media amplifies the alert; disaster teams put on standby. 11 April 2025: NGRI’s April 2025 Update debunks all claims, restoring calm.

Hyderabad’s Response to the Fake Alert

GHMC Actions: Structural inspections halted after NGRI’s clarification.

Public Reassurance: SMS campaigns clarify that Hyderabad tremor warnings were baseless.

Social Media Cleanup: Authorities flagging fake posts and penalizing rumor-mongers.

Rajeshwar Tiwari, GHMC Commissioner:

“Hyderabad is safe. We urge citizens to trust only NGRI or IMD for earthquake updates.”

Check Official Channels: Follow NGRI, IMD, or TSDMA for real-time data. Avoid Unverified Sources: Social media lacks accountability; prioritize government portals. Myth Busting: Earthquakes cannot be predicted—reject dates or magnitudes shared online.

The NGRI’s confirmation that Ramagundam’s epicentre warning was fake underscores the dangers of misinformation. While Hyderabad and Ramagundam residents can breathe easier, vigilance remains key.

Key Takeaways:

Bookmark NGRI.gov.in for authentic seismic updates.

Report Fake Alerts to cybercrime authorities.

Join Preparedness Drills to build long-term resilience.

Reported by Munsif News on 11 April 2025.