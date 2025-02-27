Telangana Ends Admission Quota for Andhra Pradesh Students in Professional Courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders reserving the majority of seats in professional courses, including engineering, for Telangana locals from the upcoming academic year. This move effectively ends the admission quota for students from Andhra Pradesh in Telangana colleges.

According to GO MS 15, issued by Education Department Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana, 85% of seats in each course offered by educational institutions in the state will now be reserved exclusively for local candidates of the Osmania University (OU) region, which represents Telangana.

Unreserved Category Details

The remaining 15% of seats will come under the unreserved category. However, candidates declared as locals of the OU area will also be eligible for these seats.

Additionally, students fulfilling the following criteria will be eligible for unreserved category seats:

Candidates or their parents who have resided in Telangana for at least 10 years , excluding periods of study or employment outside the state.

, excluding periods of study or employment outside the state. Children of parents employed in State or Central government services, public sector corporations, local bodies, universities, and quasi-government institutions within Telangana.

within Telangana. Spouses of individuals employed in State or Central government offices, universities, public sector corporations, and other government-recognized institutions in Telangana.

End of Common Admission Process

The Telangana government’s decision follows the completion of the 10-year common admission period between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, mandated by the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Until now, both states followed a common admission process, where 85% of seats were reserved for locals and the remaining 15% were open for all, allowing students from both states to compete.

With the new rules, Telangana students will now have exclusive access to 85% of seats, limiting opportunities for Andhra Pradesh students in Telangana’s professional colleges.