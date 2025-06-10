Telangana Engineering Counselling to Begin in July, Completed by August 14

Hyderabad: Higher Education Council Chairman V Balakishta Reddy announced that engineering counselling in Telangana will commence in the first week of July and conclude by August 14.

Reddy raised concerns over unauthorized educational institutions, stating that notices have been sent to Next Wave, Byte XL Tech Ed, LeapStart, and Intellipath for operating without official approval. These institutions have until May 13 to provide clarifications.

Key Challenges in Engineering Admissions

Deemed University Agreements: Some institutions claim to have agreements with deemed universities and are charging fees from engineering students, but the issue remains sub-judice .

Some institutions claim to have agreements with deemed universities and are charging fees from engineering students, but the issue remains . B Category Seats: There is no clarity yet on B category seat allocations , and the council has approached the government for resolution .

There is on , and the council has approached the . Curriculum Reform: The council is actively working on changing the syllabus to meet evolving academic and industry demands.

Student Support & Education Reforms

To assist students with course selection, a helpline will be established. Additionally, proposals for Higher Education Council reforms have been submitted to the government for implementation.