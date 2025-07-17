Telangana Erupts as Revanth Bows to Chandrababu on Banakacherla Dispute

Hyderabad: A political storm is brewing in Telangana after the July 16 meeting in Delhi between the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sparking widespread anger over what many see as a silent approval of the controversial Banakacherla project.

Despite Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s prior claims of boycotting any talks on the issue, the topic reportedly dominated the meeting’s agenda.

CM Revanth Reddy’s U-Turn on Banakacherla Sparks Backlash

Before attending the Delhi meeting convened by the Centre, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had assured the media that Telangana would oppose any discussion regarding Andhra Pradesh’s proposed Banakacherla project. However, not only did he attend the meeting, but Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu later confirmed that Banakacherla was the central topic of discussion.

Revanth Reddy, on the other hand, denied any such talks, further fueling distrust among Telangana’s citizens and opposition leaders alike.

Committee Formed to Examine Water Disputes

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister C.R. Patil, concluded with a decision to form a committee within five days to review water-sharing issues between the two states. This includes contentious projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers, notably the Banakacherla lift irrigation project.

The committee is expected to submit its report in 30 days, with Revanth Reddy stating that Telangana will abide by its recommendations. Critics argue this is a soft nod to Andhra Pradesh’s interests, putting Telangana’s irrigation and agriculture at risk.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Telangana Fears Water Diversion, Agricultural Impact

Activists and water rights groups in Telangana have raised alarm bells, warning that approval of the Banakacherla project could divert crucial Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh, drying up fields across Telangana and affecting thousands of farmers.

The state has a long history of struggling for fair water distribution, and many believe the current Congress government is compromising on hard-earned gains made during the statehood movement.

Key Water Bodies Ignored in Delhi Meeting

Notably, four major water regulatory bodies—the Central Water Commission (CWC), Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Polavaram Project Authority, and the Ministry of Environment’s Expert Appraisal Committee—were not included in the Delhi discussions.

These bodies had earlier raised technical objections to the Banakacherla proposal. Their absence is being viewed as a deliberate exclusion, intensifying suspicions of political favoritism toward Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project: Telangana Raises Strong Objection Ahead of CM-Level Talks

Allegations of Central Government Bias

Many in Telangana are now accusing the BJP-led Central Government of siding with Andhra Pradesh. The recent demotion of a GRMB official who opposed the Banakacherla project is being cited as evidence of pressure tactics.

Adding fuel to the fire is Revanth Reddy’s failure to consult the Telangana Assembly before agreeing to the committee—leading to calls for transparency and accountability.

Call for People’s Movement to Protect Telangana’s Water Rights

Public outrage is growing, with opposition parties, civil society groups, and water rights activists calling for a fresh movement to safeguard Telangana’s share of river water. Protesters argue that yielding on Banakacherla would undo decades of struggle for statehood and fair access to natural resources.

There is increasing demand that the Congress government clarify its stance, as the silence of Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is being seen as tacit approval of the project.

Banakacherla Becomes a Flashpoint in Telangana Politics

As the issue gains momentum, Banakacherla is fast becoming a major political flashpoint. The Telangana public is watching closely, ready to resist any move that they believe betrays their interests. With mounting pressure, the state may soon witness a renewed agitation to protect its water, land, and rights.