Telangana: EThames Students Urge Gender Sensitivity Training for TSRTC Amid Free Bus Travel Concerns

Hyderabad: A recent survey conducted by students of Ethames Business School has revealed that more than half of the women commuters in Telangana face inconvenience while availing the state’s free bus travel scheme. The findings highlight key issues such as overcrowding, lack of available buses, and insufficient seating during peak hours.

Study Conducted Across 43 Days with 480 Women Respondents

The survey was led by assistant professors Dr. Saheera Fatima and Dr. Nagalakshmi Kundeti, with students Divya Bengani, Mishika Chirag Kotecha, Drishti Jain, Syed Usman Ali, and Sayam Jain. The team conducted interviews with 480 women over a span of 43 days across various districts in Telangana.

The researchers emphasized that the objective of the study was not to find faults but to offer solutions for a better commuting experience for women.

Overcrowding and Lack of Seats Are Major Concerns

According to the survey, 52% of the respondents stated they face difficulties due to non-availability of seats and lack of sufficient buses, especially during peak hours. The study suggests that increasing the number of buses during busy hours would significantly ease the burden on women commuters.

The survey also highlighted a lack of awareness among women about safety tools provided by TSRTC. Only 23% of respondents were familiar with available security features like helplines and tracking apps. This points to a need for awareness campaigns and better communication strategies by public transport authorities.

Need for Gender Sensitivity Training for TSRTC Staff

The study recommended that TSRTC staff undergo gender sensitivity training to ensure respectful and supportive behavior toward women passengers. This includes sensitizing drivers and conductors about women’s safety, privacy, and comfort.

TSRTC and Officials Respond Positively

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar welcomed the study and acknowledged the importance of the findings. “Many of the recommendations are already under implementation, including the deployment of more buses, staff training, CCTV installations, helplines, tracking apps, and coordination with SHE Teams,” he said.

Former DGP of Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, also praised the survey, stating, “Every woman has the right to travel fearlessly. This research offers a roadmap for safer and more inclusive public transport in Telangana.”