Telangana Expands Slot Booking System to 25 More Sub-Registrar Offices

Hyderabad: In a major step towards easing property registration processes, Telangana Revenue, Housing, and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday announced the expansion of the slot booking system to 25 additional Sub-Registrar Offices across the state.

System Aims to Save Time and Improve Efficiency

The Minister stated that the long-standing issue of citizens waiting for hours under trees outside Sub-Registrar Offices is being addressed with the introduction of the slot booking system. The new reform is being implemented alongside the ongoing modernisation of these offices.

Expansion from Pilot to Wider Rollout

Slot booking has been piloted successfully in 22 Sub-Registrar Offices since April 10. From May 12, the system will be introduced in 25 more offices. The goal is to implement this digital reform in all 144 Sub-Registrar Offices across Telangana by the end of next month.

High-Traffic Offices to Get More Staff

To manage increased workloads, the government is deploying additional Sub-Registrars and support staff at busy locations. The Qutbullapur office in Medchal-Malkajgiri district has already received two Sub-Registrars and an additional staff member. Similar reinforcements will be made at Uppal, Maheshwaram, and Mancherial offices.

Jurisdictions Being Restructured for Balance

The Minister also announced the restructuring of jurisdictions to evenly distribute workloads among offices. The jurisdictions of Champapet and Saroornagar (Rangareddy district), Shadnagar and Farooqnagar, and Siddipet and Siddipet (Rural) are being merged for operational efficiency.

List of Offices to Get Slot Booking from May 12

The following Sub-Registrar Offices will adopt the slot booking system from May 12:

Hyderabad R.O. Office

Hyderabad R.O. Office South

Narapalli

Ghatkesar

Malkajgiri

Uppal

Kapra

Bibinagar

Siddipet

Siddipet (Rural)

Gajwel

Mancherial

Peddapalli

Warangal R.O. Office

Jangaon

Ghanpur

Narsampet

Kalwakurthy

Narayanpet

Maheshwaram

Rangareddy R.O. Office

Shadnagar

Farooqnagar

Vanasthalipuram

Serilingampally

Minister Reddy urged officials to ensure the proper implementation of the reforms, which aim to enhance citizen convenience and streamline public service delivery in the registration sector.

4o