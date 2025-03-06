Telangana Faces Water Crisis as Groundwater Levels Plummet

Hyderabad: The rapid depletion of groundwater across Telangana is threatening standing Rabi (Yasangi) crops, pushing farmers into distress. With borewells running dry and irrigation sources dwindling, the crucial watering period in March looks uncertain for farmers growing paddy, groundnut, and vegetables.

Vegetable crops, in particular, require frequent watering to achieve optimal yields. However, with the state grappling with a worsening groundwater crisis, farmers relying on borewells and tanks for irrigation fear heavy losses this season.

Godavari Basin Sees Sharp Groundwater Decline

The Godavari basin, which previously witnessed a rise in groundwater levels due to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), is now facing an alarming drop in water availability. The Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, which once formed a 120-km freshwater lake, are now emptied, leaving groundwater levels severely depleted.

In Peddapalli district’s Manthani, Mutharam, Palakurthi, Anthargaon, and Dharmaram mandals, groundwater levels have fallen from 5.09 metres in February 2024 to 5.44 metres in February 2025. The once-consistent water supply from KLIP barrages has halted, leading to dry borewells and an uncertain future for thousands of farmers.

Political Fallout Over Kaleshwaram Neglect

Farmers have blamed the Congress government for allegedly neglecting the Kaleshwaram project due to political differences with the previous BRS administration. They argue that under BRS rule, irrigation water flowed freely without reliance on motor pumps, whereas now, borewells have dried up, leaving farmers helpless.

Krishna Basin Also Faces Water Crisis

The Krishna basin is also witnessing falling water levels in major reservoirs like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar. Despite surplus inflows earlier this year, these reservoirs are nearing dead storage levels, severely impacting irrigation prospects.

Farmers in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, who depend on Krishna river canals, are struggling as water releases have not materialized.

Groundwater Extraction Hits 30 Lakh Borewells

With lakes, canals, and reservoirs drying up, farmers are increasingly relying on borewells for irrigation. However, excessive extraction is causing borewells to fail at an alarming rate. Experts warn that this trend is unsustainable and could lead to long-term water scarcity.

“Last year, I drilled two borewells, but they have dried up due to the lack of water this year. I am still paying off the loans, and now my crops are dying. I don’t know how to recover my investment,” lamented Sattayya, a distressed farmer from Tippayiguda in Rangareddy district.

With the summer months approaching, the ongoing water crisis threatens not just the current crop cycle but also the long-term agricultural sustainability of Telangana. Farmers are now demanding immediate government intervention to address the worsening situation.