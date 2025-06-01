Telangana: Fake Judge Scam Busted: Prasanna Reddy Arrested for Duping Job Seekers

In a shocking revelation, a woman named Prasanna Reddy, who posed as a High Court judge to cheat innocent people, has been arrested by the Mathuranagar police in Karimnagar. Dubbed the “Khiladi Lady,” she allegedly collected crores of rupees by promising jobs in the judiciary and even secured VIP treatment at temples by impersonating a judicial officer.

Promised High Court Jobs for Cash

Prasanna Reddy is accused of targeting unemployed individuals across multiple occasions, convincing them that she could secure jobs—particularly as record assistants—in the High Court. Victims claimed they were asked to pay large sums in exchange for fake job promises. So far, over 100 victims have come forward, with total fraud running into crores of rupees.

Special Temple Privileges Through Deception

In one audacious act, Prasanna Reddy reportedly visited the Vemulawada temple recently, where she posed as a High Court judge and allegedly assaulted a Circle Inspector (CI) to assert her fake authority and gain special darshan privileges.

Fraud Comes to Light After Complaints

The scam came to light when multiple victims who were duped filed formal complaints with the police. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities confirmed that Prasanna Reddy held no official position in the judiciary. She was subsequently arrested, presented in court, and sent to judicial custody.

Police Investigating Wider Network

The police have now launched a deeper probe to determine whether Prasanna Reddy acted alone or was part of a larger conspiracy. Authorities are also investigating the extent of the financial fraud and seeking to trace where the money went.

Authorities Urge Caution

Police officials have urged the public, especially unemployed youth, to remain vigilant against similar job frauds and to verify credentials before paying any money for employment promises.