Telangana Farmer Commits Suicide After Crop Failure and Financial Pressure

Jangaon: In yet another tragic incident highlighting the agrarian crisis in India, a farmer from Raghunathapalli mandal’s Veldi village in Jangaon district reportedly died by suicide due to mounting debts and crop failure.

Yadagiri Took Loans Worth ₹8 Lakh for Cotton and Chili Crops

The deceased farmer, identified as Nunemuntala Yadagiri (52), owned around 2.5 acres of farmland and had taken another 2.5 acres on lease. He invested heavily in cultivating cotton and chili crops, borrowing approximately ₹8 lakh for seeds, fertilizers, and other farming expenses.

Crop Failure Leads to Financial Distress

According to local sources, Yadagiri was disheartened after his crops failed to yield the expected produce, leading to severe financial stress. Unable to repay the debt, he reportedly consumed pesticide at his farm in an act of desperation.

Authorities Respond to the Incident

Local authorities were informed, and the body was shifted for post-mortem. Officials are expected to conduct an inquiry and assess whether compensation can be provided under any farmer welfare scheme.

Growing Concern Over Farmer Suicides in Telangana

This incident adds to the growing number of farmer suicides in Telangana, where debt, lack of irrigation, and unpredictable weather patterns continue to impact rural livelihoods. Activists and local leaders are calling for more robust loan waivers, crop insurance coverage, and mental health support for farmers in distress.