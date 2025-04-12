Telangana Farmer Dies After Stepping on Live Wire Broken in Rainstorm

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Mainpur Thanda village of Telangana’s Sangareddy district, where a 33-year-old farmer was electrocuted after accidentally stepping on a broken live power line during heavy rain.

Heavy Rains Cause Power Line Damage

According to locals, heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday caused multiple overhead electric wires to snap across different parts of the village. Concerned farmers had lodged complaints with the TRANSCO (Electricity Department), which reportedly assured them that power supply had been shut down and would only be restored after repairs were completed.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Fatal Accident Despite Reported Shutdown

Despite assurances, some snapped wires remained dangerously scattered on the ground. On Friday night, farmer Ramesh, unaware of the live current, accidentally came into contact with one such wire while walking through the field. He was electrocuted on the spot.

When Ramesh didn’t return home, villagers began searching for him and eventually found his body in the fields on Saturday morning.

Also Read: Telangana Nurse Dies by Suicide Using High-Dose Narcotic Injection

Villagers Demand Compensation and Accountability

Angry villagers are demanding strict action against TRANSCO officials for negligence and have called for ₹20 lakh compensation for the deceased farmer’s family. They allege that proper precautions were not taken despite the known risk of downed power lines.