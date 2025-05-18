Telangana Farmer Killed in Crocodile Attack Near River Bhima

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana’s Narayanpet district where a 55-year-old farmer, identified as Ginka Thampa, was killed in a crocodile attack near the Bhima River in Kusum Murthy village.

Crocodile Attacks While Farmer Checks Irrigation Pipe

Thampa was accompanied by a fellow farmer, Shivappa Gowda, to inspect the valve of a pipeline connected to an electric motor used to draw water from the river. While Thampa was checking the valve, a crocodile suddenly attacked him from behind and dragged him into the water.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Eyewitness Tried to Save the Victim

According to reports, Shivappa raised an alarm and tried to save his companion, but the crocodile overpowered Thampa. Shivappa immediately ran back to the village to alert the family and villagers, who rushed to the scene to search for the missing farmer.

Also Read: Telangana Horror: Man Dies on Spot as RTC Bus Plows into Two-Wheeler

Crocodile Seen Dragging Body into Deep Waters

About 30 minutes later, villagers were horrified to spot the crocodile with Thampa’s body in its jaws, dragging it deeper into the river. Despite loud noises and shouting from villagers in hopes of scaring the reptile, it disappeared into the deep waters, taking the body with it.

Fear and Panic Grip the Village

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, causing widespread fear and panic. The villagers are urging forest and wildlife authorities to step in and prevent further attacks in the region, especially since many farmers rely on the Bhima River for irrigation.