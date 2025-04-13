Telangana Father Dies by Suicide After Daughter’s Love Marriage

Hyderabad: A heart-wrenching incident has emerged from Chityala village in Nalgonda district, Telangana, where a 46-year-old man died by suicide after being unable to cope with his daughter’s decision to marry against the family’s wishes.

Father Identified as Gattya, Consumed Pesticide

The deceased, identified as Gattya, allegedly consumed pesticide in his farmland after learning that his 18-year-old daughter, Awdhri, had married a youth named Yadgiri. The marriage took place without the family’s consent, leaving Gattya emotionally devastated.

Missing Complaint Turns Into Shocking Revelation

According to police, Gattya had filed a missing person complaint after his daughter disappeared from home. Later, police informed him that Awdhri had voluntarily married Yadgiri, confirming there was no abduction involved.

Daughter Refused to Speak With Father Before His Death

In a desperate attempt to communicate, Gattya requested police to let him speak to his daughter once. However, she refused to talk, a response that reportedly broke him emotionally. Shortly after, he ingested poison in his fields.

Daughter Declines to Return After Father’s Death

Police later contacted Awdhri to inform her about her father’s passing. She reportedly responded that she was in Mumbai and could not return at the moment. The family is said to be in deep shock and emotional distress following her response.

Call for Mental Health Support and Family Counseling

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, local leaders and community members are urging the government to focus on mental health awareness, especially in rural areas, and provide counseling support for families facing emotional crises due to social pressures.