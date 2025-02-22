Telangana: Father Dies of Heart Attack Minutes After Performing Daughter’s Kanyadaan

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a tragic incident where a father, who had just performed the Kanyadaan (giving away his daughter in marriage), succumbed to a fatal heart attack.

The shocking event unfolded in Kamareddy district, leaving family members and wedding attendees in deep sorrow. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a moment of grief and despair.

Wedding Turns Tragic in Telangana’s Kamareddy District

The heartbreaking incident took place at Indraprastha Garden near BTS in Jangampalli village, Bhiknoor Mandal, Kamareddy district. According to reports, 56-year-old Kudikyal Balachandram, a resident of Rameshwarpally village, was celebrating the wedding of his elder daughter, Kanak Mahalaxmi, when tragedy struck. The wedding ceremony, which was being held in a private function hall, was meant to be a joyous occasion but ended in mourning.

Father Collapses After Kanyadaan, Rushed to Hospital

Balachandram had just completed the ritual of Kanyadaan, a significant moment in any Indian wedding, when he suddenly experienced severe discomfort. Witnesses say he appeared unwell immediately after completing the sacred tradition. Family members and relatives quickly took him to a private hospital in Kamareddy for medical attention. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival, stating that he had suffered a massive heart attack before reaching the hospital.

Family Carries on with Wedding Rituals Despite Tragic Loss

Despite the devastating loss, the family decided to proceed with the remaining wedding rituals, ensuring that the newlywed couple’s journey began as planned. The unfortunate event deeply affected the guests, leaving them heartbroken. Friends and relatives who had come to bless the couple were seen in tears as they struggled to process the sudden loss.

Balachandram, who had settled in Kamareddy city, is survived by his wife Rajamani and two daughters. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the family, and condolences have been pouring in from various quarters.

Heart Attacks During Weddings: A Rising Concern

This tragic incident is part of a growing trend where sudden cardiac arrests are claiming lives during emotional or physically demanding events. In recent months, similar cases have been reported across India.

One such incident took place in Madhya Pradesh, where a groom lost his life moments before tying the knot. The groom was riding a horse as part of the traditional wedding procession when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead due to cardiac arrest. What was supposed to be the happiest day of his life turned into an unbearable tragedy for his family and bride.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets to Turn 1 Crore Women into Crorepatis, Plans Mega Rally with PM Modi

Health Experts Warn About Stress-Induced Cardiac Arrests

Medical professionals have been raising concerns over the increasing number of stress-induced heart attacks. Weddings, though joyous, can be stressful and emotionally overwhelming, leading to sudden cardiac events. Experts suggest that individuals with pre-existing heart conditions or high-stress levels should undergo regular health check-ups, especially before participating in major life events.

Preventing Heart Attacks: Tips for Managing Stress During Major Life Events

Regular Health Check-Ups: If you have a history of heart disease or high blood pressure, regular medical check-ups are essential. Stress Management: Practicing meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can help reduce stress levels. Balanced Diet & Hydration: Eating healthy and staying hydrated can prevent sudden health complications. Adequate Rest: Lack of sleep and excessive physical exertion can increase the risk of cardiac arrest. Recognizing Early Symptoms: Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, and fatigue should not be ignored. Immediate medical attention can save lives.

Social Media Reaction to the Tragedy

The tragic demise of Balachandram has sparked a wave of emotions on social media, with many users expressing their condolences. Some have shared their personal experiences of losing loved ones to sudden heart attacks.

A viral comment read: “Heartbreaking to see such incidents happening during the happiest moments of life. Life is truly unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace.”

Another user shared: “A reminder that we should take care of our elders’ health and ensure they don’t overexert themselves in emotionally intense situations.”