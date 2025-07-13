Telangana: Fire Erupts at Waste Management Facility in Sangareddy’s Industrial Hub

Sangareddy: A major fire broke out at Enviro Waste Management Services located in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Sangareddy district early Sunday morning, triggering panic among nearby pharmaceutical units.

Firefighters Rush to Contain the Blaze

Following a complaint lodged by the facility’s staff, five fire tenders from various parts of the district were immediately dispatched to the location. Dozens of fire department personnel were deployed and worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control. However, as of 9 AM, firefighting efforts were still ongoing.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The preliminary suspicion is that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though an official investigation is yet to confirm the exact cause.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Distributes 5.6 Lakh New Ration Cards After 10 Years

Fire Department Works to Prevent Spread

The fire incident posed a serious threat to surrounding pharmaceutical companies, as the waste management facility is situated amidst several key industrial units. Authorities stated that the fire department made all possible efforts to prevent the flames from spreading further.

Assessment of Damages Underway

The financial loss resulting from the fire is yet to be assessed, and a detailed report is expected after the blaze is fully brought under control and a safety inspection is conducted.