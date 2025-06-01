“Telangana First”: KTR Bats for Youth Employment and Global Investments

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has reiterated that whether in power or not, the party’s core agenda remains the development of Telangana, stating, “India First, Telangana First is our slogan.”

On Saturday, KTR inaugurated the Knowledge Centre of Progmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) at the University of Warwick in the UK, marking a significant milestone in international academic and industrial collaboration.

PDSL Knowledge Centre: A Showcase of Telangana Talent

KTR praised the PDSL Knowledge Centre, which provides R&D services to top global automotive brands like McLaren, Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Land Rover, calling it a testament to the talent of Telangana’s youth. He expressed amazement at the synergy between academia and industry in the UK and urged PDSL to expand operations into India.

Hyderabad: Emerging Global Hub for Automotive and Tech Industries

KTR highlighted that under the BRS government’s innovative industrial policies, Hyderabad has emerged as a major automotive hub, joining ranks with Pune and Chennai. He noted that Telangana has seen massive progress in IT, life sciences, and the automobile sector, with investments flowing in from global giants such as Google, Amazon, and Meta (Facebook).

Formula E and the Future of Mobility in Telangana

KTR emphasized Telangana’s first-of-its-kind initiatives such as hosting India’s Formula E-Racing Championship and establishing a mobility valley to attract advanced automotive investments. These initiatives aim to position Telangana as the number one manufacturing state in India.

Youth Empowerment and Global Skills

Addressing the need for skill development, KTR applauded the commitment and capabilities of Indian youth, especially in sectors like IT and automotive. He urged young professionals and students to upgrade their skills to match the rapidly evolving global standards.

PDSL Director Kranthi Puppala was also present during the inauguration, reflecting the collaborative spirit that continues to strengthen Telangana’s global industrial footprint.