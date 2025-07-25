Telangana Forms 10-Member Committee to Fix Fees for Private Professional Colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set up a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) President Prof. V. Bala Kesta Reddy to fix fees for private unaided professional colleges in the state.

The committee will review the fee policies being adopted in various states and suggest new and suitable criteria for fixing fees. Apart from this, the decisions of the Supreme Court and High Courts and all other factors that affect educational expenses will also be studied.

TGCHE Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh has been appointed as the member secretary of the committee. Other members include Technical Education Commissioner A. Sridevasena, Social Welfare Commissioner N. Kshitija, State Audit Department Director M. Venkateswara Rao and Director of Town and Country Planning S. Devendra Reddy.

The committee will include Prof. K. Venkateswara Rao, Registrar, JNTU Hyderabad and Prof. A. Krishna Iha, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Osmania University, along with two subject experts, to be selected at the discretion of the Chairman.

The move has been taken on the recommendation of TAFRC, which had advised the government to constitute a separate committee to fix the fees, keeping in mind the practices of other states and court orders.