Telangana: Four Arrested for Forging Documents to Secure Bail in Khammam Case

Khammam: The Khammam Two-Town Police have arrested four individuals, including an advocate, for allegedly forging documents in an attempt to secure bail for an accused involved in the murder of an elderly couple in Nelakondapalli mandal.

The accused are charged with submitting fraudulent property valuation sureties and falsifying signatures to mislead the court.

The Forgery Plot

According to Khammam Police Inspector Balakrishna, the arrested individuals include Banoth Bharath, Nunawat Ravi, advocate Shaik Latif, and stamp manufacturer Potlapalli Suresh.

The accused allegedly forged property-related documents by falsifying the signature of the Uppalachalaka panchayat secretary and using a fake panchayat office seal. These forged documents were then submitted to the court to help an accused, involved in the murder case, secure bail.

The Elderly Couple’s Tragic Murder

The case dates back to November 27, 2024, when Yerra Venkata Ramana and Krishna Kumari, an elderly couple residing at Kotha Kothur in Nelakondapalli mandal, were found dead under mysterious circumstances. The police had launched an investigation, which later led to the arrest of eight individuals, including Shaik Abid alias Abid Ali (A1), Chittiprolu Suresh alias Srinivas Rao, Shaik Shabeena, and others.

The Investigation and Arrests

A complaint from Uppalachalaka panchayat secretary Vankudoth Ravi Teja led to the registration of the case against the four accused who were arrested after thorough investigation. The Khammam Police produced the accused before the court, where they were granted bail.

Legal Consequences and Police Efforts

The police emphasized the seriousness of submitting forged documents in court and warned against such fraudulent practices that can mislead the judicial process. Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure justice for the murdered elderly couple while monitoring the individuals involved in the illegal bail scheme.

