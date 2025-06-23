Telangana: Fungus Found in Beer Bottle Bought from Wine Shop, Customer Outraged

Medchal: Tension prevailed at a wine shop in Chengicherla, under the Medipally Police Station limits, after a customer allegedly found fungus and foreign substances inside a sealed beer bottle.

Shocking Discovery After Opening Beer Bottle

The incident came to light when Raju, a resident of Chengicherla, purchased a beer bottle from Raju Goud Wines and took it home. Upon opening the bottle, he was shocked to find fungus and dirt-like substances floating inside.

Immediate Confrontation at the Wine Shop

Disturbed by the discovery, Raju rushed back to the wine shop to confront the staff and report the issue. However, he was reportedly met with indifference and negligence, with the staff stating that “nothing could be done” about it.

Customer Expresses Outrage Over Negligence

The dismissive attitude of the wine shop management led Raju to express strong dissatisfaction and anger, questioning the lack of quality control and customer safety. The incident has raised concerns about the handling and storage of beverages sold at local outlets.

Call for Action and Accountability

The incident has sparked calls for an official inquiry by the excise and health departments, with citizens demanding strict action against negligent liquor vendors. Locals are urging authorities to ensure consumer safety and take necessary steps to prevent the sale of contaminated alcohol.