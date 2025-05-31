Telangana gets a break from relentless rainfall

Hyderabad: After nearly two weeks of heavy rainfall across Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant change in weather patterns.

According to the latest update from the Hyderabad MET office, only light to moderate showers is expected in isolated parts of the state until June 5, 2025.

No Heavy Rainfall Expected This Week

The forecast issued on Friday by the Hyderabad MET department indicates a temporary relief from the widespread heavy rains and thunderstorms that dominated most of May 2025. There is no mention of heavy rainfall in the latest weather bulletin, signaling a shift to calmer conditions across Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Temperature to Rise Between 36°C to 40°C

As rainfall activity declines, daytime temperatures are projected to rise. The MET department has reported that temperatures will range between 36°C and 40°C and are unlikely to dip below 36°C for the next several days.

Yellow Alert for Gusty Winds Issued Across Telangana

While heavy rains may have subsided, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate-intensity gusty winds, ranging between 30 to 40 kmph, across multiple Telangana districts. This alert remains in effect until Thursday, June 5, 2025.

May 2025 Brought Unseasonal Rain and No Heat Wave

The first three weeks of May 2025 saw widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, marking a rare deviation from the usual summer heat wave conditions Telangana typically experiences during this time. The Southwest Monsoon made an early entry in the last week of May, contributing to the wet spell and resulting in no heatwave warnings being issued for the month.