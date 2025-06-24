Telangana: Girl Student Attempts Suicide at KGBV in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Tension and panic gripped the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Wanaparthy district on Monday after a first-year intermediate student, Dharani, attempted suicide by jumping from a school building.

Student Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition

Immediately after the incident, school staff and fellow students rushed Dharani to the Wanaparthy Government Hospital. After providing first aid, hospital authorities recommended that she be shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Victim Identified as Dharani from Krishnagiri Village

The student has been identified as Dharani, a native of Krishnagiri village in Wanaparthy district. She had recently enrolled in the intermediate first-year program at KGBV, a residential school catering to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Also Read: Telangana Urdu Ghar to Be Built in Mahbubnagar at a Cost of ₹15 Crore

Reason for Suicide Attempt Still Unknown

According to preliminary reports, the reason behind Dharani’s suicide attempt is yet to be determined. School authorities and local police are investigating the incident, and counseling support has been recommended for the students.

Incident Raises Concerns About Mental Health in Schools

This tragic event has sparked renewed concerns about the mental health and emotional well-being of students in residential schools. Educational and health authorities may soon consider implementing stronger support systems, including counseling services, to help prevent similar incidents.