Telangana Government announces holiday on April 1 commemorating Shahadat Hazrat Ali

Hyderabad: In a recent announcement, the Telangana State Government has revised the date for the optional holiday commemorating Shahadat Hazrat Ali. Originally slated for March 31st, the holiday will now be observed on April 1st.

The decision, communicated through a release from the Shahadat Hazrat Ali (SPL.E) Department, comes as a partial modification of previous orders issued in G.O.Rt No 1633, GA (SPL.E) Dept. dated 12.12.2023, which outlined the schedule for General Holidays and Optional Holidays.

The rescheduling of the holiday aims to ensure that individuals commemorating the Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA) can observe the occasion with the necessary reverence and respect on the revised date of April 1st, 2024.

This adjustment provides citizens with an opportunity to honor the significance of Shahadat Hazrat Ali’s contributions and teachings, fostering a sense of unity and cultural harmony within the community.

As the revised date approaches, residents across Telangana are encouraged to mark the occasion with solemnity and reflection, paying homage to the enduring legacy of Shahadat Hazrat Ali.