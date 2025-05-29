Telangana Government Announces Retirement Benefits for Anganwadi Workers

In a major move towards the welfare of Anganwadi employees, the Telangana government has announced enhanced retirement benefits for Anganwadi workers and helpers. The decision comes just ahead of Telangana Formation Day on June 2, 2025, and is expected to bring relief and joy to thousands of frontline women workers across the state.

Anganwadi Workers to Receive ₹2 Lakh on Retirement

According to official sources, Anganwadi teachers who retire from service will now receive a lump sum retirement benefit of ₹2 lakh. Similarly, Anganwadi helpers will be granted ₹1 lakh upon retirement. These amounts will be directly credited to their bank accounts, ensuring transparency and quick disbursal.

Financial Department Approves the Proposal

This welfare initiative has received a green signal from the Finance Department, paving the way for the issuance of official government orders (GOs) soon. The scheme is expected to be officially announced by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on June 2, in celebration of Telangana State Formation Day.

CM Revanth Reddy Likely to Announce DA Release for State Employees

In addition to benefits for Anganwadi workers, CM Revanth Reddy is also preparing to deliver good news for state government employees. On Telangana Formation Day, he is likely to announce the release of one pending installment of Dearness Allowance (DA)—a long-awaited demand by employees.

Sources say that the Finance Department has already reviewed the DA proposal, and an official notification may follow shortly.

A Double Bonanza Ahead of Telangana Formation Day

These announcements come as a double bonanza for public service employees in Telangana, reflecting the government’s commitment to social welfare and employee well-being. Both Anganwadi workers and state government staff are expected to benefit from the Telangana government’s timely and impactful policy decisions.