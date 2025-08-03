Telangana government announces sports policy

The ruling Congress party government in the state led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is giving priority to the sports sector. For this, it has already announced a sports policy.

This policy is designed to highlight hidden talents. Political interference in sports can be prevented through sports policy.

As part of this, private-public partnership has been given a big role. A board has been set up to invite corporate companies that are promoting the sports sector and delivering excellent results and who have special experience in this sector.

The Telangana government has appointed a board of governance for the sports hub. The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has issued a GO in this regard. Former sportspersons and several industrialists who have shown outstanding performance in the field of sports have been given places in the board of governance.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group of Companies, will be the head. UR Life chief Upasana Kamineni has been appointed as the vice-chairman of this board. Dani Foundation, Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise head Kavya Maran-Sun TV Network, C. Shashidhar-Vishava Samudra, Pullela Gopichand-Badminton, Ravikanth Reddy (Volleyball), Baiching Bhutia-Football, Abhinav Bhandara-Shooting, Kapil Devar-C. have been appointed as members of this board.