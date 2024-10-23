Telangana Government Appoints NIC as Technology Partner for Dharani Land Records Portal

The Telangana government has officially appointed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the new technology partner for the Dharani Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRMS). This significant move was announced on Tuesday, October 22, marking a crucial shift in the platform’s management.

Launched in 2020, the Dharani portal has been a one-stop platform for land-related transactions and information across Telangana. With the NIC now overseeing operations and maintenance for an initial period of three years, the partnership includes a possible two-year extension based on performance metrics.

The government’s decision to partner with NIC is based on the agency’s proven expertise in land record management. This collaboration is expected to improve the efficiency and transparency of the Dharani portal, ensuring that it continues to provide smooth and reliable services for land transactions throughout the state.