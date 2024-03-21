Telangana Government Approves Filling of 5,348 Vacancies in Health Department

Hyderabad: In a move to bolster healthcare services, the Telangana State Government has sanctioned the recruitment of 5,348 vacancies across various categories in the health department through direct recruitment.

According to Government Order (GO Ms No 69), the Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has been entrusted with the task of initiating the recruitment process promptly.

The Board will gather necessary details such as local cadre-wise vacancy positions, roster points, and qualifications from respective Secretaries and Heads of Departments. Subsequently, it will issue notifications and schedules for recruitment to expedite the process.

While the recruitment for the 5,348 vacancies will take some time, the State government has taken interim measures to ensure the smooth conduct of inspections by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in government medical colleges. Last week, the government granted permission to the State health department to fill 4,356 vacant posts in various medical colleges on a contractual basis for a duration of one year.

This decision underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and addressing the manpower requirements in the health sector, thereby enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical services in Telangana.