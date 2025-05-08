Telangana Government Committed to Employee Welfare: Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday asserted that the Telangana government is at the forefront in addressing the needs of government employees. Speaking at a public meeting during the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new Medical College building in Khammam, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to welfare and development.

Committee Formed to Address Employee Grievances

Bhatti announced that a dedicated committee of officials has been constituted to examine the demands of government employees. He emphasized that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is fully committed to employee welfare and there is no need for concern among the workforce.

Timely Salaries and No Extra Burden on Public

Highlighting the state’s financial management, the Deputy CM said, “Despite challenges in revenue, welfare schemes worth Rs. 60,000 to 70,000 crore are being implemented without burdening the public. Salaries are paid on the first of every month — something the previous regime failed to do.”

Criticism of BRS and BJP’s Propaganda

Bhatti lashed out at BRS and BJP leaders for spreading false propaganda. “Those who lost power are lying in luxury farmhouses, making baseless statements. This is not a government for elites — it’s a government for the people,” he said.

Boost to Medical Education in Telangana

The Deputy CM highlighted major strides in medical education under the Congress-led government. He revealed that Telangana now has 9,065 seats across 34 government and 29 private medical colleges. Since Damodara Rajanarasimha became Health Minister, eight new colleges have been secured and permanent buildings are under construction.

Massive Investment in Health Sector

Bhatti compared health spending between governments, stating that from 2014 to 2023, the BRS government spent only Rs. 5,959 crore on health, while the current “Indiramma government” has allocated Rs. 11,482 crore in a single year. “This is more than double and reflects our focus on health and education,” he said.

Revival of Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme

Criticizing the previous government’s neglect of the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme, Bhatti said that the Congress government cleared pending bills and doubled the coverage from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh, benefiting over 90 lakh families. He noted that the current regime spent Rs. 36 crore on the scheme in one year, compared to an annual average of Rs. 54.12 crore under BRS.

Khammam to Get Improved Healthcare Access

On the foundation of the new medical college in Khammam, Bhatti said it would bring multi-specialty healthcare closer to local residents. “This project will save people from the need to travel to Hyderabad for treatment. The government is ready to meet any needs of the Khammam district,” he concluded.