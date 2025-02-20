Telangana Government Considers Scrapping 15% Non-Local Quota in B Tech Admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is contemplating a significant policy change regarding engineering admissions in the state. The government is considering the removal of the 15% non-local quota for convenor quota B Tech seats, which could have far-reaching implications for admissions in the 2025-26 academic year.

Possible Impact of Scrapping Non-Local Quota

If the proposal is approved, all convenor quota seats for the upcoming academic session will be reserved exclusively for Telangana students. This could bring a shift in the current distribution of seats, where 70% of engineering seats are filled under the convenor quota, and 30% fall under the Category B (management quota).

Currently, 85% of the convenor quota seats are allocated to Telangana students, while the remaining 15% is open to non-local candidates, largely benefiting students from Andhra Pradesh. This arrangement has been in place since Telangana’s bifurcation. However, with the state marking a decade of its formation, the government has decided to review the current system.

Committee Recommendations and 95-5 Model

In December 2024, the Telangana government constituted a committee led by Prof V Balkista Reddy, Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, to reassess the policies regarding locality-based quotas in engineering admissions. The committee has recommended allocating 95% of convenor quota seats exclusively for Telangana students, reserving the remaining 5% for Telangana locals residing in other states.

While the final decision is yet to be made, Prof V Balkista Reddy confirmed the submission of the report and indicated a favorable outlook from the government towards the 95-5 model. The EAPSET 2025 notification will include a clause clarifying that admissions will be based on final government orders, signaling the potential change in the quota system.

Benefits for Telangana Students

If the recommendation is approved, Telangana students stand to gain access to an additional 12,000 seats, which were previously part of the 15% unreserved quota. Historically, around 4,000-5,000 of these seats were typically filled by students from Andhra Pradesh, thus limiting the opportunities for local candidates.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will release the official EAPSET 2025 notification on Thursday. Detailed guidelines will be made available on the official website by the afternoon. Online applications for the exam will open on February 25.

For the benefit of students from Andhra Pradesh, exam centres will be set up in Vijayawada and Kurnool, replacing previous centres in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Tirupati. The government is expected to clarify Andhra students’ eligibility for the upcoming admission process by February 25.

Conclusion

This potential policy shift in Telangana’s B Tech admission system is expected to bring relief to local students and increase opportunities for them to secure seats in the state’s engineering colleges. The final decision on scrapping the 15% non-local quota and adopting the 95-5 model is expected soon, and students will be eager for further clarity in the upcoming EAPSET 2025 notification.

