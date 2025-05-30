Telangana Government Ends Probe into Miss England Milla Magee Allegations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially closed its investigation into the sensational allegations made by Miss England 2025, Milla Magee, during the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan confirmed on Friday that while the inquiry has concluded, the state will not take any further action, as the case now lies under UK jurisdiction.

“The investigation into Milla Magee’s allegations is over. Since the Miss World Organization has filed a case in London, the UK government will take legal action,” Ranjan told Sakshi.

Milla Magee’s Shocking Allegations Sparked Global Attention

Milla Magee, who withdrew from the Miss World 2025 competition citing “personal and ethical reasons,” made waves after an interview with British tabloid The Sun. She alleged she was pressured to entertain wealthy male sponsors during her stay in Hyderabad.

“The hospitality was good, and I respect Telangana. But I was unsure if it was a competition or something else,” Magee was quoted as saying.

Miss World CEO Denies Allegations, Cites Family Emergency

In response, Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, firmly denied the allegations. Morley clarified that Magee withdrew due to a family emergency involving her mother’s health and not due to any misconduct or ethical concerns at the pageant.

“Miss World is dedicated to promoting beauty with a purpose and upholds strong values of dignity and respect,” said Morley.

Political Uproar in Telangana

The controversy quickly turned political, with opposition parties BRS and BJP targeting the Congress-led state government over the incident. In response to mounting pressure, the Telangana government launched an internal investigation to safeguard the state’s reputation during an internationally watched event.

Legal Path Now Lies with UK Authorities

With the Miss World Organization taking legal action in London, the matter now rests with UK law enforcement. Telangana officials stated that there is no evidence warranting further state-level action.