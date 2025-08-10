Telangana Government Enhances Transparency in Indraman Housing Scheme with Real-Time Online Updates

Hyderabad: The state government has taken a significant step to promote transparency in the Indraman Housing Scheme. Beneficiaries can now access all details related to their homes directly online.

According to V.P. Gautam, Managing Director of the Housing Corporation, extensive updates have been made to the official website. These changes enable beneficiaries to view the list of approved applicants, progress of house construction, payment of bills, and other relevant details with just a single click.

To facilitate public convenience, the website is available in Telugu, English, Urdu, and Hindi, ensuring no language barriers for users.

Approximately 300,000 houses have been approved under this scheme across the state, with construction work ongoing at various stages. Every phase, from plot identification to foundation laying, wall construction, and roofing, is being uploaded online. Based on these stages, beneficiaries receive financial assistance of ₹500,000 in four installments.