Telangana Government Ensures Safe Return of Citizens from Middle East Conflict Zones

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Under the direction of Telangana Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy, the state government has intensified its efforts to evacuate and safely bring home citizens stranded in conflict-affected regions of the Middle East. The coordinated mission has so far led to the successful repatriation of 48 individuals, with 25 more arrivals confirmed today.

25 Citizens Arrive Safely in New Delhi

As part of the ongoing evacuation operations, 25 Telangana citizens arrived safely in New Delhi on June 25. The arrivals included:

7 passengers from Iran

18 passengers from Israel

These individuals were among those caught in regions affected by the ongoing geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions.

Telangana Bhavan Officials Offer Full Support

The returnees were welcomed by the Telangana Bhavan team in New Delhi, who provided them with refreshments, assistance with onward travel, and a warm reception. Most passengers had arranged their own onward travel to Hyderabad, while Telangana officials ensured smooth and comfortable transit for each individual.

Ceasefire and Cleared Airspace Speed Up Evacuations

With a ceasefire now in place and airspace restrictions lifted, the pace of evacuation has significantly increased. The Telangana government, in collaboration with central agencies, is working round the clock to ensure no citizen is left behind.

Active Helpline for Assistance

The Telangana Bhavan helpline continues to provide real-time support to those awaiting evacuation or currently in transit. Citizens or families in need of assistance can reach out to the helpline for immediate updates and logistical help.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Citizens’ Safety

The Government of Telangana has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens, both at home and abroad. Authorities have assured that evacuation efforts will continue until every stranded individual is brought back safely.

For further updates, citizens are advised to follow official government channels and stay in touch with Telangana Bhavan for assistance.