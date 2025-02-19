Telangana Government Ensures Smooth Ramzan Preparations: Key Directives for Essential Services

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has prioritized the seamless provision of essential services such as uninterrupted electricity supply, clean water distribution, garbage disposal, and infrastructure maintenance in major mosques, key intersections, and across urban areas during the holy month of Ramzan 2025.

In preparation, a high-level review meeting with senior officials from multiple departments was held at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by State Minister for Transport and Backward Class Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, focused on effective coordination among departments to ensure smooth arrangements for worshippers during Ramzan.

Government’s Commitment to Enhancing Facilities During Ramzan

The review meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Hyderabad MLAs Ahmed Balala, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Mozam Khan, Mohammed Majid Hussain, along with Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department Tafseer Iqbal and chairpersons of various minority institutions.

The minister urged officials to implement measures promptly, ensuring that Ramzan services extend beyond Hyderabad to Muslim-majority areas across Telangana.

Instructions Issued to Various Departments

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that all government departments must work in close coordination to facilitate a smooth experience for worshippers and citizens. He instructed:

Electricity Department to ensure continuous power supply at mosques and key locations.

to ensure at mosques and key locations. Municipal Administration to oversee garbage disposal, sanitation, and water supply management .

to oversee . Police Department to strengthen security , particularly around mosques, markets, and busy areas.

to , particularly around mosques, markets, and busy areas. Labour Department to consider allowing businesses and shops to operate late at night to support economic activities during Ramzan.

to consider allowing to support economic activities during Ramzan. Roads & Buildings Department to complete pending construction and repair work before the start of Ramzan.

Special Provisions for Muslim Employees and Businesses

During the meeting, Chief Minister’s Advisor for Minority Affairs, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, expressed appreciation for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s initiative to issue an order allowing Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan.

He also supported the potential issuance of a new Government Order (GO) that would permit businesses and shops to remain open late at night, facilitating smooth commercial operations.

Shabbir stressed that such an order should not be limited to Hyderabad but should be implemented across Telangana. He further urged the police department to extend necessary support to businesses operating beyond standard hours during Ramzan.

Enhancing Security and Infrastructure at Major Mosques

The meeting also covered security improvements and infrastructure enhancements at Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid, two of Hyderabad’s most prominent mosques. Key directives included:

Replacement of worn-out carpets to improve comfort for worshippers.

to improve comfort for worshippers. Thorough inspection and maintenance of CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

for enhanced security. Improved lighting and crowd management strategies around major mosques and religious gatherings.

Comprehensive Measures for a Hassle-Free Ramzan

Tafseer Iqbal, Secretary for Minority Welfare, directed subordinate officers to ensure strengthened essential services across Telangana. Representatives from the Electricity Department, Municipal Administration, Labour Department, and Police Department provided updates on their ongoing preparations.

Road and Infrastructure Development Before Ramzan

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reassured that significant road construction and repair works were already completed, with remaining tasks scheduled for immediate completion before Ramzan. He urged officials to expedite any pending projects to minimize inconvenience for citizens.

Telangana Government’s Inclusive Approach

Reaffirming the Telangana government’s commitment to equal and compassionate governance, Prabhakar emphasized that the special measures for Ramzan align with the administration’s broader vision of ensuring the welfare of all communities.

He reiterated that the government would continue to work proactively to address concerns and enhance public services during religious occasions.

As Ramzan approaches, Telangana remains dedicated to facilitating a peaceful, organized, and well-supported observance for the Muslim community.

The government’s efforts reflect a holistic approach that prioritizes security, infrastructure, and economic support, ensuring that all citizens experience a hassle-free and spiritually fulfilling Ramzan.